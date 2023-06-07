UrduPoint.com

BISE Issues Enrolment/registration Schedule For Ninth Class Private Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

BISE issues enrolment/registration schedule for ninth class private students

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued enrolment/registration schedule for private students of ninth class for academic session 2023-25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued enrolment/registration schedule for private students of ninth class for academic session 2023-25.

A spokesman for BISE said here on Wednesday that the students could get them enrolled/registered for ninth class with single fee up to July 15, 2023.

The single enrolment fee was fixed as Rs.1000 for private students and they would also have to pay Rs.530 as processing fee and Rs.100 as sports fee on the time of their registration for academic session 2023-25, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Education BISE July

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

6 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

12 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

9 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

9 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

9 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.