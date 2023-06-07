BISE issues enrolment/registration schedule for ninth class private students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued enrolment/registration schedule for private students of ninth class for academic session 2023-25.

A spokesman for BISE said here on Wednesday that the students could get them enrolled/registered for ninth class with single fee up to July 15, 2023.

The single enrolment fee was fixed as Rs.1000 for private students and they would also have to pay Rs.530 as processing fee and Rs.100 as sports fee on the time of their registration for academic session 2023-25, he added.