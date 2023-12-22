Open Menu

BISE Issues Inter Annual Examination Fee Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from

April 15 next year.

An announcement of board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued on Friday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with single fee from Dec 27 to Jan 20, 2024 with double fee by Feb 2 and with triple fee by Feb 9, it added.

Candidates may submit forms with triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine, before 10 days of beginning of examination with special permission of BISE Chairman, it concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine BISE May HSSC From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

1 hour ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

3 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

5 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

6 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan