BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence from

April 15 next year.

An announcement of board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued on Friday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with single fee from Dec 27 to Jan 20, 2024 with double fee by Feb 2 and with triple fee by Feb 9, it added.

Candidates may submit forms with triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine, before 10 days of beginning of examination with special permission of BISE Chairman, it concluded.