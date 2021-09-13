BISE issues Inter, Matric results schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) will publish result of HSSC examination (2nd year) on September 30 and of Matric on October 16.

A spokesperson of the BISE Multan on Monday said that Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen in its meeting on August 30 had finalized the dates of the results.

He informed that candidates can visit BISE website www.bisemultan.edu.pk or send SMS at 0800293 to check their results on the given dates.

The aspirants can also contact at one window centre or with PRO at 061-9210029 and 061-9210125 for further details, he concluded.