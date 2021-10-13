UrduPoint.com

BISE Issues Inter, Matric Results Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) will declare result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination (2nd year) on October 14 and matriculation result on October 16.

A spokesperson for BISE on Wednesday evening said that Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen in its online meeting on October 13 the dates of the results had finalized.

Results will be announced at 5pm. He informed that candidates can visit BISE website www.bisemultan.edu.pk or send SMS on 0800293 to know their results on the given dates.

The aspirants can also contact at one window centre or with PRO at 061-9210029 and 061-9210125 for further details, he concluded.

