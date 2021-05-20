UrduPoint.com
BISE Issues New Office Timings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:06 AM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued new timings for its offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued new timings for its offices.

A spokesman of the education board said on Wednesday that BISE offices will remain open from 8 a.m.

to 3 p.m. daily from Monday to Saturday with a 30 minutes break while timing of Friday will be from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

All the officers and officials of the board had been directed to follow new timingsstrictly to provide maximum facilities to the visitors, he added.

