BISE issues registration schedule for 9th class

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for registration of 9th class students for academic session 2023-25.

According to BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, students having minimum 12 years of age on 1st August 2023 are eligible for registration in ninth class academic session 2023-25.

He said that all government and private educational institutions which were affiliated with the BISE Faisalabad should get their students registered for 9th class from April 01 to May 15, 2023.

The registration process would be held online and the administrators of educational institutions were directed to enter correct spelling of students' bio-data.

He said the BISE had fixed Rs 1000 as registration fee.

The students of government schools were exempted from registration fee if they get them registered within due date. However, they would have to pay other dues including Rs 530 as processing fee and Rs 150 as sports fee/scholarship fund.

If students of government schools were registered after May 15, they would be bound to deposit registration fee along with other dues including non-refundable late fee of Rs 600 per head as paid by the students of private schools.

The school administration should visit board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk for registration of theirstudents. The site would remain active from 1st April to 30th May 2023. More information in thisregard could be obtained from Registration Branch BISE during office hours, he added.