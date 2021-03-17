UrduPoint.com
BISE Issues Revised Schedule Of Quiz Competitions

Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

BISE issues revised schedule of quiz competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad issued the revised schedule for quiz competitions at schools and colleges levels here Wednesday.

According to Research Investigator Rana Zulifqar Ali Minhas, in the first phase, the quiz competitions will be held on March 31 at already set educational institutes of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot district.

The students who will secure first five positions in the contests would be eligible to participate in the Phase-II competitions which would be held in BISE auditorium on April 10.

The first three position holders will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

Candidates can contact at land line # 041-9330250 and cell No 0300-9655895 or email address research@bisefsd.edu.pk for further information.

More Stories From Pakistan

