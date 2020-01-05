UrduPoint.com
BISE Issues Schedule For Inter Exams 2020

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:50 PM

BISE issues schedule for Inter Exams 2020

FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the submission of admission forms for Annual Intermediate (Part-1, Part-2 & Composite) and Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Examinations 2020.

According to BISE spokesman, Annual Intermediate and Oriental Sciences Exams 2020 will commence from April 28, 2020 and candidates can submit their admission forms with single fee from January 06 to 30.

The admission forms will be received with double fee from January 31 to February 10 and with triple fee from February 11 to 17.

The admission forms and all necessary details about submission of admission forms can be obtained from Inter Branch of the board whereas the same are also available at board website www.bise.edu.pk, he added.

