BISE Issues Schedule For Inter Exams 2020

Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad issued a schedule for admission forms for annual intermediate (part 1-2 & composite) and Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Examinations 2020.

According to a BISE spokesman, the exams would commence from April 28 and candidates could submit their forms with single fee up to January 30.

The forms will be received with double fee from January 31 to February 10 which could also be submitted with triple fee from February 11 to 17.

The forms and details about admission forms could be obtained from an inter branch of the board whereas the same were also available at its website www.bise.edu.pk, he added.

