BISE Issues Schedule For Postponed Intermediate Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BISE issues schedule for postponed Intermediate papers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the postponed papers of Intermediate (Second) Annual Examinations 2024.

BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Tuesday that some papers of Intermediate (Second) Annual Exams 2024 were deferred due to the closure of educational institutions on October 18, 2024.

Now the BISE rescheduled these papers and directed candidates to attempt them on November 18, 2024.

He said that Intermediate papers of Physics, Home Economics and Geography were postponed. New roll number slips were dispatched to the students through UMS on their postal address whereas it could also be downloaded from BISE website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Controller Examinations through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.

