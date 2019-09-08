BISE issues schedule for supplementary exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued schedule for conducting of supplementary examinations of intermediate classes.

According to a press release issued here, 15 October was set as date for holding of examinations of intermediate (supplementary).

Candidates can submit their admission form without late fee till September 16. Candidates can submit their admission form with double fee till September 23 and with three times fee till September 30.

For further details, they can visit www.bisebwp.edu.pk.