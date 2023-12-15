Open Menu

BISE Issues SSC Annual Examination Fee Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BISE issues SSC annual examination fee schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE will commence on March 1, next year.

A handout of the board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Friday said the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

According to the schedule, students may submit forms with a single fee by Dec 22, 2023, with a double fee by January 5, 2024 and with a triple fee by January 13.

The candidates can pay a fee along with a Rs 500 per day fine with special permission of the BISE Chairman before 10 days of commencement of the exams, it concluded.

