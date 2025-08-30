BISE Kohat announces Intermediate Result 2025, Cadet College shines

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat on Saturday released the results of the 2025 Intermediate Annual Examinations. A total of 63,508 students appeared for the exams, with 27,707 students passing, resulting in an overall success rate of 43.63 percent. The results were announced in a grand ceremony attended by Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah and other dignitaries.

According to the details, the top performers in the Intermediate exams were awarded cash prizes.

Ahmed Ali from Cadet College Kohat secured the first position with 1159 marks. Ahmed Habib from Chokara Science College Karak and Muhammad Areeb from Cadet College Kohat shared the second position with 1134 marks. Maida Ijaz from Iqra Public school and College Kohat secured the third position with 1127 marks. Cadet College Kohat's students excelled, achieving significant milestones in various categories, including Pre-Engineering and General Science.