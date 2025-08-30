BISE Kohat Announces Intermediate Result 2025, Cadet College Shines
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat on Saturday released the results of the 2025 Intermediate Annual Examinations. A total of 63,508 students appeared for the exams, with 27,707 students passing, resulting in an overall success rate of 43.63 percent. The results were announced in a grand ceremony attended by Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah and other dignitaries.
According to the details, the top performers in the Intermediate exams were awarded cash prizes.
Ahmed Ali from Cadet College Kohat secured the first position with 1159 marks. Ahmed Habib from Chokara Science College Karak and Muhammad Areeb from Cadet College Kohat shared the second position with 1134 marks. Maida Ijaz from Iqra Public school and College Kohat secured the third position with 1127 marks. Cadet College Kohat's students excelled, achieving significant milestones in various categories, including Pre-Engineering and General Science.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Tianjin to attend SCO summit2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice for Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Wanted murder suspect arrested in police operation in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 4-day Polio eradication drive to protect children2 minutes ago
-
BISE Kohat announces Intermediate Result 2025, Cadet College shines2 minutes ago
-
Six killed, six injured in lightning and roof collapse incidents in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Police on ground to serve flood-affected communities in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
Secretary housing visits Lodhran, gets briefing on flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 operations continue for fifth consecutive day2 minutes ago
-
Govt efforts minimised flood damage: DG PDMA12 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims life22 minutes ago
-
WSSP, district administration join hands to drain rainy water32 minutes ago