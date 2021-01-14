BISE Kohat announces scholarships for 118 top position holders in SSC, HSSC 2020 exams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat here Thursday announced scholarships for top 20 position holders in Matriculation and Intermediate annual examinations session 2020.

The financial assistance in shape of scholarships would be given under Stori-da-Pakhtunkhwa Program under which matriculated students would be awarded Rs10,000 per month while intermediate students would be given Rs15,000 per month.

Among 118 scholarships the 41 students were selected in SSC Science group, 27 from SSC Arts group, while 25 each for HSSC science and arts groups.

The selected candidates for scholarship have been directed to contact Assistant Director Academics BISE Kohat before January 21 along with all academic credentials for further necessary action. The list of candidates has already published in the newspapers.