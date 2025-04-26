BISE Kohat ensures transparency in Intermediate exams

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat has taken measures to ensure fair and transparent conduct of Intermediate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2025. A total of 172 examination centers have been set up, with students from nearby institutions seated in an organized and mixed manner to prevent bias or illegal assistance, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Saturday.

