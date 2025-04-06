Open Menu

BISE Kohat's Chairman Vows To Eliminate Cheating In Exams, Urges Stakeholders To Avoid Sensationalism

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

BISE Kohat's chairman vows to eliminate cheating in exams, urges stakeholders to avoid sensationalism

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Kohat, Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub has reassured stakeholders that the government and board administration are committed to eliminating cheating in exams to ensure fair and transparent exams.

The chairman emphasized that insistence on mistakes, evasion of responsibilities, and neglect of improvement are the real crimes and that impartial and transparent exams are his top priority.

The chairman announced that he will investigate reports of negligence in the appointment of supervisory staff and the examination process, starting from April 8.

He also appealed to stakeholders, including parents and students, to cooperate in preventing cheating and to avoid spreading rumors or sensationalized news on social media.

The chairman warned that those who obstruct the eradication of cheating will be brought to justice and that supervisory staff who neglect their duties will face dismissal, departmental action, and blacklisting.

He also urged students to focus on their studies and avoid using illegal means during the examination, emphasizing that such attempts can harm their educational future.

In a message to the journalistic community and social media activists, the chairman requested that they avoid spreading unconfirmed news, propaganda, and gossip, and instead contact the board directly for any complaints or concerns.

By working together, the Kohat Board aims to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all students.

