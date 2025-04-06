- Home
- Pakistan
- BISE Kohat's chairman vows to eliminate cheating in exams, urges stakeholders to avoid sensationalis ..
BISE Kohat's Chairman Vows To Eliminate Cheating In Exams, Urges Stakeholders To Avoid Sensationalism
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Kohat, Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub has reassured stakeholders that the government and board administration are committed to eliminating cheating in exams to ensure fair and transparent exams.
The chairman emphasized that insistence on mistakes, evasion of responsibilities, and neglect of improvement are the real crimes and that impartial and transparent exams are his top priority.
The chairman announced that he will investigate reports of negligence in the appointment of supervisory staff and the examination process, starting from April 8.
He also appealed to stakeholders, including parents and students, to cooperate in preventing cheating and to avoid spreading rumors or sensationalized news on social media.
The chairman warned that those who obstruct the eradication of cheating will be brought to justice and that supervisory staff who neglect their duties will face dismissal, departmental action, and blacklisting.
He also urged students to focus on their studies and avoid using illegal means during the examination, emphasizing that such attempts can harm their educational future.
In a message to the journalistic community and social media activists, the chairman requested that they avoid spreading unconfirmed news, propaganda, and gossip, and instead contact the board directly for any complaints or concerns.
By working together, the Kohat Board aims to ensure a fair and transparent examination process for all students.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OPF MD plans 3-day convention to unite Overseas Pakistanis with homeland initiatives3 minutes ago
-
CM approves solarization of all tube-wells in PK-97 Karak: Chairman DDAC Karak3 minutes ago
-
Firing in Jirga leaves two brothers dead in Takht Bhai3 minutes ago
-
BISE Kohat's chairman vows to eliminate cheating in exams, urges stakeholders to avoid sensationalis ..3 minutes ago
-
KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam3 minutes ago
-
India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC13 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event13 minutes ago
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons43 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested43 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..53 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife53 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes1 hour ago