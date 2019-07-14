BISE Lahore announces names of position holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore (BISE) has announced the Names of the position holders of SSC Exam 2019.

The ceremony in this connection was held at BISE office here on Sunday. As per the Board's results, Danish Ather student of Crescent Model Higher Secondary school For Boys (Shahdman Colony) secured first position by obtaining 1092 marks.

Second position was obtained three students Anoosha Zakaria, Syed Hassan Abbass and Muhammad Affan Amir each gained 1090 marks.

Third position was bagged by two students Saba Iqbal, Saira Hayat who each secured 1089 marks.

In Science group (among boys), Daanish Ather got first position, Syed Hassan Abbass, Muhammad Affan Amir bagged second position, third position was Muhammad Ghufran Baig, Ammar Nadeem, Hassan Akbar Goraya.

In Science group (among girls), Anoosha Zakaria bagged first position, Saba Iqbal and Saira Hayat took second position by obtaining 1089 each.

Kanwal Fatima, Eman Shafquat, Arhama Shahid got third position by obtaining 1088 marks each.

In Humanities group (among boys), Usman Iftikhar got first position by obtaining 988 marks, Mubashir Liaqat obtained second position by gaining 982 marks, third position was secured by Wahab Yousaf and Muhammad Abbas by getting 981 marks each.

In Humanities group (among girls), Sehrish Afzal got first position by securing 1042 marks, second position was bagged by Malaika obtaining 1034 marks, third position was gained by Yasmeen Fozia with 1028 marks.

On this occasion, Lahore board chairman Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail congratulated the position holder students and hoped that in future they would earn more success in the field of education.

It is pertinent to mention here that the detail result of Matric would be announced on July 15 (Monday) at 10am while prize distribution ceremony for position holder students would be held at a local hotel.