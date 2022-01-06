UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Announces HSC Part-I Exams Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:20 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2021 Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups Thursday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2021 Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups Thursday evening.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot @ Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 24789(boys and girls) registered candidates, 24789 boys and girls candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2021 in Pre-Medical Group.

Out of these 20773 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 1084 candidates in five papers, 625 in four papers, 789 in three papers, 05 in two papers, 30 boys and girls students in one paper, 1017 candidates were failed in all papers.

While, the result of 466 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that; in Pre-Engineering Group, 12128 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 12128 appeared in the annual examinations-2021.

The 9,730 boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the six papers, 734 in five papers, 798 in four papers, 10 in three papers, only 08 candidates pass in two papers and 92 in one paper. 599 candidates were failed in all papers. While the results of 157 boys and girls candidates have been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.

