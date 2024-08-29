BISE Larkana Announces Matriculation Results
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Thursday announced the results of matriculation annual examination.
Controller of BISE Larkana, Fakhr Ahmad Babar Abro, released 10th class science and general group result of Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district, Meher and K. N Shah.
A total of 56,914 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 47,814 passed and 9,132 failed, 947 candidates were caught cheating and the results of six candidates were withheld.
Among the students who got positions, Shahzad Kehar of Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, got first position with 1002 marks, Hassan askri Bhangar of The City School Larkana, got second position with 999 marks, Moazzam Ali Abbasi of Cadet College, Larkana, and Bilawal Sheikh of The Smart School, Shikarpur City Campus, obtained 997 marks got third positions.
Among the female students, Narjis Fatima of Government Girls Model High School English Medium, Larkana, got the first position with 1002 marks, Maskan Arain of The Smart School Shikarpur City Campus, got 999 marks, and Manahl Riyaz Pathan of Szabist School and College Larkana, got the third position with 996 marks.
In the general group, Syed Safdar Hussain Shah of High School Shahdadkot, got the first position with 958 marks, a student of Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana got 955 marks, and Hamid Ali Sheikh of Government Islamia High School, Shikarpur, got the third position with 953 marks.
In science group, 52,879 candidates belonging to Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu district, Meher and K.N Shah appeared in the exams out of which 44,446 candidates passed, and 8,433 candidates failed, and the results of six candidates have been withheld due to incomplete documents.
In the general group, a total of 4035 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 3368 candidates passed and 699 failed, while 455 candidates were caught cheating.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas31 minutes ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza41 minutes ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP1 hour ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service1 hour ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders1 hour ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR1 hour ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan1 hour ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab2 hours ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management2 hours ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved2 hours ago