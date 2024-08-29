BISE Larkana announces matriculation results

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Thursday announced the results of matriculation annual examination.

Controller of BISE Larkana, Fakhr Ahmad Babar Abro, released 10th class science and general group result of Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district, Meher and K. N Shah.

A total of 56,914 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 47,814 passed and 9,132 failed, 947 candidates were caught cheating and the results of six candidates were withheld.

Among the students who got positions, Shahzad Kehar of Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, got first position with 1002 marks, Hassan askri Bhangar of The City School Larkana, got second position with 999 marks, Moazzam Ali Abbasi of Cadet College, Larkana, and Bilawal Sheikh of The Smart School, Shikarpur City Campus, obtained 997 marks got third positions.

Among the female students, Narjis Fatima of Government Girls Model High School English Medium, Larkana, got the first position with 1002 marks, Maskan Arain of The Smart School Shikarpur City Campus, got 999 marks, and Manahl Riyaz Pathan of Szabist School and College Larkana, got the third position with 996 marks.

In the general group, Syed Safdar Hussain Shah of High School Shahdadkot, got the first position with 958 marks, a student of Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana got 955 marks, and Hamid Ali Sheikh of Government Islamia High School, Shikarpur, got the third position with 953 marks.

In science group, 52,879 candidates belonging to Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu district, Meher and K.N Shah appeared in the exams out of which 44,446 candidates passed, and 8,433 candidates failed, and the results of six candidates have been withheld due to incomplete documents.

In the general group, a total of 4035 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 3368 candidates passed and 699 failed, while 455 candidates were caught cheating.