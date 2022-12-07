BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Wednesday evening, announced the result of the Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2022 Science group and General group.

According to the result gazette issued by the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, 49753 rpt 49753 boys and girls candidates were enrolled from all the six districts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 49043 rpt 49043 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Science group.

Out of these 42844 boys and girls candidates are declared passed in Seven papers, 2514 in Six papers, 754 in five papers, 1422 in four papers, 196 boys and girls students passed in three papers, 71 students in two papers, 223 boys and girls candidates passed in one paper and 1476 candidates are failed in all papers, while the result of 254 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that for SSC-Part-I (Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2022 in the General group, 1356 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from all the Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 1356 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2022.

1076 boys and girls candidates were declared passed. 39 candidates failed in all papers, while the result of 39 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations of BISE Larkana has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institutions.