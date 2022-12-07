UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Announces Result Of Annual Examinations-2022 Of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 11:56 PM

BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I (Class-IX)

The Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Wednesday evening, announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2022 Science group and General group.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana, on Wednesday evening, announced the result of the Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part-I (Class IX) Annual Examinations-2022 Science group and General group.

According to the result gazette issued by the Controller of Examinations, BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, 49753 rpt 49753 boys and girls candidates were enrolled from all the six districts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 49043 rpt 49043 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Science group.

Out of these 42844 boys and girls candidates are declared passed in Seven papers, 2514 in Six papers, 754 in five papers, 1422 in four papers, 196 boys and girls students passed in three papers, 71 students in two papers, 223 boys and girls candidates passed in one paper and 1476 candidates are failed in all papers, while the result of 254 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that for SSC-Part-I (Class-IX) Annual Examinations-2022 in the General group, 1356 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from all the Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar of Dadu district, out of which 1356 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2022.

1076 boys and girls candidates were declared passed. 39 candidates failed in all papers, while the result of 39 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations of BISE Larkana has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institutions.

Related Topics

Larkana Same Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu BISE All From

Recent Stories

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

4 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

4 minutes ago
 England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World ..

England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World Cup: Walker

4 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LV ..

Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LVMH's Bernard Arnault - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar ..

Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar

13 minutes ago
 Governor hopes strengthened mutual partnership wit ..

Governor hopes strengthened mutual partnership with Poland

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.