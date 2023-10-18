Open Menu

BISE Larkana Announces Results Of HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) Exams-2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Raja Nadeem Soomro on Wednesday evening announced the results of Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Pre-Medical Group.

The BISE Larkana covered Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District that is Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Mahar.

According to the results announced here the positions are as under:-

Boys Positions:-

Abdul Rauf S/o Akhtar Ali Wassan, Seat No. 155393, of Cadet College Larkana stood first by obtaining 987 marks

with Grade-A-1.

Muhammad Mahad Qureshi S/o Adnan Wahab Qureshi, Seat No. 150722 of The City school Larkana second position with 986 marks with Grade-A-1.

Ibrar Ali Shah S/o Munwar Ali Shah Syed, Seat No. 156209 of Government Degree College Larkana obtained 985 marks and stood third position with grade-A-1.

Girls Positions:-

Aliza D/o Gul Muhammad Shaikh, Seat No. 157487 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got 986 marks and stood first with Grade-A-!.

Baby Yusra D/o Pervaiz Ahmed Soomro, seat No. 171633 of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Haji Fateh Muhammad Shikarpur by obtaining 985 marks clinched second position with Grade-A-1.

While Tunjeena Hussain D/o Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, Seat No. 158769 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got

984 marks and stood Third position with Grade- A-1.

A total of 26421 candidates in Pre-Medical group, including 10927 girl candidates appeared in the Examinations-2023 and 24320 boys and girls candidates passed in the annual examinations-2023.

Of them 4805 boys/girls secured A-I Grade, 8643 boys and girls managed to get A Grade, 9169 boys and girls candidates passed the examinations in B-Grade, 1598 boys and girls in Grade-C and 63 boys/girls in D grade respectively.

Whereas, 1695 boys and girls candidates failed and the result of 406 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes/errors and omissions in the

positions/results at any time on the basis of the original record in result.

More Stories From Pakistan