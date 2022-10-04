BISE-Larkana announces SSC-Part-II(Science Group) exams result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II (Class-X) Annual Examinations-2022 (Science Group) here today.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar, a total of 47,921 (33,750 boys and 14,171 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Science Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the SSC Part-II Examinations-2022 was 42270 (29355boys and 12915 girls) candidates in Science Group.

In Science, A-1 grade was obtained by 4907 (3049 boys and 1858 girls) candidates, while A grade was secured by 23,789 (15,055 boys and 8734 girl) and B grade was secured by 12667 (10,435 boys and 2252 girls).

Similarly, C grade was secured by 832 (769 boys and 63 girls) while D grade was obtained by 52 boys and girls, whereas 5375 boys and girls candidates failed and result of 276 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

FIRST THREE POSITIONS: SCIENCE GROUP�BOYS: Muhammad Ameen S/o Mohsin Ali Qazi (seat No. 199768) of Cadet College Larkana secured 1006 marks, Grade A-1 and Stood First position.

Mohit Kumar S/o Jai Kumar (seat No. 199762 of Cadet College Larkana secured 1005 marks, Grade A-1 and stood Second position.

Shayan Ali S/o Zameer Hussain Khokhar of The City School Larkana (seat No. 178153) secured 1003 marks, Grade A-1 obtained Third position.

Science group Girls students Aamna D/o Ahmed Hussain Abro (seat No.176492) of Fauji Foundation Model School Larkana with 1008 marks, Grade A-1, secured First Position.

Unzila Naz D/o Zahid Hussain Dharejo (seat No. 176898) of SZABIST School & College Larkana with 1008 marks Grade A-1 secured First position.

Asia D/o Shahnawaz Khuhro (seat No. 175381) of OPF Public School Larkana with 1007 marks Grade A-1 and stood second position.

Maheen Abbasi D/o (seat No. 241863) of Public School Jacobabad with 1006 marksGrade A-1 secured third position.