BISE Larkana caught 132 students red-handed using unfair means in exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana's vigilance teams Tuesday caught 132 boys and girls students red-handed while cheating in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II (Class XII), Annual Examinations 2021.

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana's vigilance teams Tuesday caught 132 boys and girls students red-handed while cheating in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II (Class XII), Annual Examinations 2021.

The 32 vigilance teams under the supervision of BISE, Larkana conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two Talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar.

The vigilance teams also caught 44 impersonators sitting in the examination halls to solve the papers of actual students.

The BISE, Larkana chairman also visited various examination centres of Larkana city to review the examination process.

He directed the invigilators and other examination staff to make all out efforts to curb cheating and malpractice being used by students during the examination.