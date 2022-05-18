UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana Chairman Visits Exam Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 12:39 AM

The Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, on Tuesday visited various examination centres of the Larkana and Kamber and Shahdadkot district and to review the examination process of annual examinations-2022 of Secondary School Certificate Certificate(SSC) Part-I & II(Class-IX & X).

He directed the invigilators that all out efforts would be made to curb cheating and malpractice during examination.

He advised them to realize their responsibilities and to control cheating and unfair means being used by students during examinations of SSC Part-I & II.

The Chairman BISE Larkana visited the examination blocks and witnessed the examination process.

During visit to examinations centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana accompanied by the Secretary of BISE Larkana and Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made for peaceful conduct of examinations.

Meanwhile, the Annual Examinations-2022 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II (Class-IX & X) of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana started in five districts and two talukas of Dadu districts on Tuesday, aimed tight security arrangements.

