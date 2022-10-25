BISE Larkana declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) exams-2022 results

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examinations-2022 (Pre-Engineering) Group here on Tuesday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Annual Examinations-2022 (Pre-Engineering) Group here on Tuesday evening.

According to the statistical data issued by Controller BISE Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of 12,118 (boys and girls candidates) registered candidates, 111,756 boys and girls candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Pre-Engineering Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the HSC Part-II Examination-2022 was 9,840 (283 boys and 557 girls) candidates in the Pre-Engineering Group.

In Pre-Engineering, 1,518 boys and girls candidates secured A-1grade, A- grade was secured by 4,096 (3,808 boys and 288 girls); B-grade was secured by 3, 275 candidates (3,178 boys and 97girls); C-grade was secured by 876 (859 boys and 17 girls); D- grade was obtained by 75 boys and girls, whereas 2,278 candidates failed and the result of 249 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The Controller said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes based on the original record in the result.

The Board also announced the first three positions in order of merit.

The positions are:- Boys' positions:- Ahad Ali S/o Ali Asghar Janwari, Seat No. 184,601 of Cadet College Larkana stood first by obtaining 1,018 marks and Grade A-1.

Muhammad Kaif S/o Zulfikar Ali Jalbani, Seat No. 184648 of Cadet College Larkana got the second position with 1,017 marks with Grade A-1.

Muhammad Zaorez S/o Sajjad Hyder Qadri, Seat No. 181843 of The City school Larkana obtained 1,016 marks with an A-1 grade and stood third.

Girls Positions:- Zuha Patrus D/o Khalilul Rehman Odho, seat No.199574 of Government Girls High Secondary School Larkana got the first position with 1,011 marks and Grade A-1.

Second position was bagged by Liza Hyder D/o Sajid Ali Bhutto, seat No. 187835 Government Girls Degree College Larkana with 1010 marks and Grade A-1.

Kainat Abro D/o Mehtab Ali Abro, seat No. 187825 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana clinched the third position in the examinations-2022 with 1009 marks and an A-1 grade.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District, that is, Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and TalukaMaher.