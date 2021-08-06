BISE Larkana HSC-I & II annual exams to start from Aug11

The Controller of Examination, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Friday disclosed that the Annual Practical of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII) under Annual Examinations-2021 of HSC part-I and II would start from August 11

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examination, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Friday disclosed that the Annual Practical of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII) under Annual Examinations-2021 of HSC part-I and II would start from August 11.

The candidates were further advised to contact with their respective Higher Secondary Schools/colleges for information and guidance.

All the Six districts including; Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district i.e. Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.