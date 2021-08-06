UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana HSC-I & II Annual Exams To Start From Aug11

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:13 PM

BISE Larkana HSC-I & II annual exams to start from Aug11

The Controller of Examination, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Friday disclosed that the Annual Practical of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII) under Annual Examinations-2021 of HSC part-I and II would start from August 11

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examination, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Friday disclosed that the Annual Practical of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) Part I & II (Class XI & XII) under Annual Examinations-2021 of HSC part-I and II would start from August 11.

The candidates were further advised to contact with their respective Higher Secondary Schools/colleges for information and guidance.

All the Six districts including; Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district i.e. Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.

Related Topics

Education Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu BISE August All From

Recent Stories

Govt to construct playgrounds at UC level: NA Spea ..

Govt to construct playgrounds at UC level: NA Speaker

1 minute ago
 European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

2 hours ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.