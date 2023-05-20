UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana HSC Part I & II Annual Exams-2023 Start On May 22, 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 10:05 PM

BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams-2023 start on May 22, 2023

The Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Saturday disclosed that the Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) part-I and II(Class-XI & XII) would commence from May 22, 2023

The Examination papers will start from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

115 Examination centres have been set up in all Six districts including; Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district I.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.

Some 115 examination centres have been set up in the Six districts for the sake, out of which 28 centres are established in Larkana district, 20 centres set up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 20 in Shikarpur district, 18 centres are established in Jacobabad district and 15 examination centres were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Besides, 14 examination centres are set up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.

This annual examinations-2023 will continue up to June 03, 2023.

Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana has directed all the candidates they will not to enter the Examination centre without a Slip/admit and Enrollment Cards.

He also banned mobile Phones/iPads in the Examination Centers during the Examinations, the announcement added.

