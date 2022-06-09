UrduPoint.com

BISE Larkana HSC Part I & II Annual Exams Starts From June 10

Published June 09, 2022

BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams starts from June 10

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Wednesday evening disclosed that the Annual Examinations-2022 of Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) part-I and II(Class-XI & XII) would be commenced from June 10, 2022.

The Examination papers would start from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

105 Examination centers have been set-up in all the Six districts including, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district I.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.

Some 105 examination centres have been set-up in the Six districts for the sake, out of which 27 canters are established in Larkana district, 18 centers set-up in Kamber-Shahdadkot district, 18 in Shikarpur district, 16 centers are established in Jacobabad district and 12 examination centers were set up in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Besides, 14 examination centers were set-up in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talukas of Dadu district.

These annual examinations-2022 will continue up to June 24, 2022.

He directed all the candidates that they will not enter in the Examination center without Slip/admit and Enrollment Cards.

He also banned on the mobile Phones in the Examination Centers during the Examinations.

