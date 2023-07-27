Open Menu

BISE Launches Online Degree Verification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BISE launches online degree verification

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Thursday launched online verification of educational certificates and documents.

Secretary, Higher Education Commission for South Punjab, Altaf Baloch inaugurated online verification system of BISE in a ceremony held at BISE office.

The ceremony was also attended by Director, Colleges Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, BISE, Rao Shamshad, Controller Examinations, BISE , Ms.

Asma Qasim and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials of BISE Bahawalpur said that online verification of educational certificates and documents would provide facilities to students and other people as they would get verification of their educational documents online instead visiting BISE office.

They said that the process of online verification of educational documents would be completed within a day and the applicant would get verification letter without delay.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur BISE HEC

Recent Stories

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

27 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

54 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

3 hours ago
Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

3 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

3 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

3 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan