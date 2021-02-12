UrduPoint.com
BISE Mardan Announces Revised Schedule For Elections Of Board Members

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

BISE Mardan announces revised schedule for elections of board members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan Friday announced revised schedule for elections of board members.

An official communiqué issued here said the election of the board members was postponed due to corona pandemic, adding that Principals, Headmasters and Headmistress of all public private male and female Higher and Higher Secondary schools, Colleges were eligible for the vote as well as contesting as a candidate.

It said the revised schedule was available on website www.bisemdn.edu.pk of Mardan BISE.

It said that Vice Principals, Incharge headmasters, Incharge Principals and Incharge Headmistresses would not eligible for contesting the polls of casting vote.

More Stories From Pakistan

