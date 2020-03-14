BISE Mardan postpones SSC Annual Exam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan has postponed the SSC Annual Examination for 15 days with immediate effect.

A notification issued by Controller Examinations BISE Mardan stated that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department notification and the decision taken by the Provincial Cabinet in view of the emerging situation regarding spread of coronavirus.

The revised schedule would be issued later, the notification concluded.