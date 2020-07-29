UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Mardan Refutes Award Of Marks More Than Total In FSc Exam

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:41 PM

BISE Mardan refutes award of marks more than total in FSc exam

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Mardan, Imtiaz Ayub Wednesday clarified that no candidate whatsoever has been awarded more than the maximum marks in the recently declared results of Higher Secondary Schools Certificates.

Addressing the awards and prizes distribution ceremony among the students, distinguishing in different disciplines, Monday he regretted the allegations level in different social media sites alleging that a student was awarded 555 marks out of 550 in (F.

Sc) 2nd year.

The Chairman clarified that the formula adapted for the award of marks was based on the average improvement by students in past years but everywhere the bar of the maximum numbers was kept in view at every stage as no one could think of awarding more than the maximum marks.

He also said that the hard work of the students/candidates has been kept in mind but the award of such extra marks were impossible within the system. At any time, he said the detail marks certificates of the candidates at every stage and every subject can be checked.

Related Topics

Social Media Student Mardan BISE

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.