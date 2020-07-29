BISE Mardan refutes award of marks more than total in FSc exam

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Mardan, Imtiaz Ayub Wednesday clarified that no candidate whatsoever has been awarded more than the maximum marks in the recently declared results of Higher Secondary Schools Certificates.

Addressing the awards and prizes distribution ceremony among the students, distinguishing in different disciplines, Monday he regretted the allegations level in different social media sites alleging that a student was awarded 555 marks out of 550 in (F.

Sc) 2nd year.

The Chairman clarified that the formula adapted for the award of marks was based on the average improvement by students in past years but everywhere the bar of the maximum numbers was kept in view at every stage as no one could think of awarding more than the maximum marks.

He also said that the hard work of the students/candidates has been kept in mind but the award of such extra marks were impossible within the system. At any time, he said the detail marks certificates of the candidates at every stage and every subject can be checked.