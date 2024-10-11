BISE Mardan to generate equal opportunities for female players: Chairman Prof Jahanzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan Professor Dr Jahanzeb Friday said that the administration would ensure due facilities to the female players on equal basis to take full advantage of their talent.

He said this while presiding over the Annual General Body Meeting of the BISE Mardan Inter-College Girls Games wherein Principles of various female colleges, professors, female lectures of the Sports and Physical Education, Director Sports BISE and former international hockey player Asia Noor and coaches were also present.

Chairman BISE Professor Jahanzeb said that sports activities are vital for the female students that are why BISE Mardan female players excelled not only at the national but also at the international levels.

Like athletics, basketball, hockey, volleyball, cycling, hiking, martial arts, football, cricket, badminton, table tennis, squash, etc. All these activities offer a wide range of physical, emotional and mental benefits to them.

He said equal opportunities would be ensured to the women in their respective colleges affiliated with helps maintain a healthy body weight, improved fitness and heart health, decreased incidence of stress and depression and increased self-esteem.

Physical activity, he said, is important for everybody, including all teenagers, but especially for girls who are generally less active than boys the same age. As teens juggle the transition from Primary school to high school, he said, there are other pressures that come with it – socially, at home, and at school. Physical activity sometimes takes a back seat to other priorities, Professor Jahanzeb said.

However, physical activity is an important part of health and wellbeing, and we need to encourage girls to remain active as they grow up, he added.

Some of the many benefits of regular physical activity for teenage girls include increased strength, stamina and flexibility helps maintain a healthy body weight, improved fitness and heart health, decreased incidence of stress and depression, increased self-esteem and positive body image, opportunities to have fun and interact with friends and family.

He said teenagers should do at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. This can be built up throughout the day with a variety of activities. Being physically active doesn’t mean you have to do competitive sport, or go to the gym – any physical activity is good for you, he said. To reap the greatest benefits, physical activity should be done at a moderate to vigorous intensity.

He also suggested that parents influence their children, especially girls, to take active part in healthy physical activities. The aim is to make her feel good for being physically active, he said, adding, soon, the benefits of exercise – such as weight management and increased self-esteem – will make her seek out exercise opportunities on her own, Professor Jahanzeb said.

He also appealed to the parents to treat their daughters equally so that they should come up and play their vital role in the overall prosperity of the motherland. He said there is no dearth of talent among the females and if provided due opportunities the female players could come up with a back name and fame for the country.

He assured the heads of various educational institutions that the administration of the BISE Mardan would allocate maximum funds for successful holding of female activities in the current financial year.

The female players would be sponsored both for national and international sports activities, Professor Jahanzeb said. He also appreciated Director Sports Asia Noor for her dedication and commitment for taking various teams of BISE to national and international events where the players gave stunning performances.

APP/ijz/