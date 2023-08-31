BISE Mirpurkhas announces annual Matric result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas announced the annual results of Matric in Science and General Groups, here on Thursday.

According to the board announcement, Ibad Nasir, a student of Enforced school System Hirabad, Mirpurkhas, secured the first position with 1014 marks, while Areeba Muhammad Rafiq, a student of Government Apwa Girls High School, secured second position with 1010 marks, and Muahmmad Muzamil, a student of Government High School Khan, obtained the third position with 1009 marks.

The results can be seen on the website of the education board www.bisemirpurkhas.com, in the science group 25595 candidates appeared in the examinations according to which the overall success rate in the year 2023 was 95.81 percent, among the successful candidates 6028 obtained A1 grade while 11256 obtained A, 6482 obtained B, 811 obtained C and seven students obtained "D" grade.

Similarly in a general group, 310 candidates appeared in the examinations according to which the overall success ratio was 74.52 percent.