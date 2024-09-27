Open Menu

BISE Mirpurkhas Issues 1,239 Pacca Certificates After Intervention Of Ombudsman Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

BISE Mirpurkhas issues 1,239 pacca certificates after intervention of Ombudsman Office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) On the directive of the provincial Ombudsman’s Regional Director Sanghar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mirpurkhas has issued 1,239 long-awaited Pacca certificates to students.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the principal of Higher Secondary school Shahpur Chakar Abdul Hameed Dahri had filed a complaint with Regional Director Fazal Muhammad Shaikh regarding the delay in issuing Pacca certificates to students who passed in 2018-19. In response, the Ombudsman office took immediate action and directed the board officials to issue the certificates without delay.

As a result, certificates for students who passed their HSC-II exams in 2018 and 2019 were issued Pacca Certificates. The Principal Dahri expressed his happiness, stating that the intervention of the Ombudsman resolved a critical issue concerning the students' futures.

The Principal also announced that a ceremony will be held on September 30, 2024, to distribute the certificates to the students.

He also extended a special invitation to the Regional Director to attend the event, which was accepted.

Related Topics

Sanghar Shahpur BISE September 2018 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

4 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

20 hours ago
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 day ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 day ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan