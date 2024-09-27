BISE Mirpurkhas Issues 1,239 Pacca Certificates After Intervention Of Ombudsman Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) On the directive of the provincial Ombudsman’s Regional Director Sanghar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mirpurkhas has issued 1,239 long-awaited Pacca certificates to students.
According to a handout issued on Friday, the principal of Higher Secondary school Shahpur Chakar Abdul Hameed Dahri had filed a complaint with Regional Director Fazal Muhammad Shaikh regarding the delay in issuing Pacca certificates to students who passed in 2018-19. In response, the Ombudsman office took immediate action and directed the board officials to issue the certificates without delay.
As a result, certificates for students who passed their HSC-II exams in 2018 and 2019 were issued Pacca Certificates. The Principal Dahri expressed his happiness, stating that the intervention of the Ombudsman resolved a critical issue concerning the students' futures.
The Principal also announced that a ceremony will be held on September 30, 2024, to distribute the certificates to the students.
He also extended a special invitation to the Regional Director to attend the event, which was accepted.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested6 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported6 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers6 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry16 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister16 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot16 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant26 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes26 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Chevening Scholarship Program held at SCCI26 minutes ago