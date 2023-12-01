Open Menu

BISE Mirpurkhas Launches Online Enrollment System For Year 2023-24

December 01, 2023

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

Chairman Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Mirpurkhas Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday initiated the online enrollment system for the academic year 2023-24

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Chairman board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Mirpurkhas Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Friday initiated the online enrollment system for the academic year 2023-24.

According to official notification, the system caters to students from both government and private schools, offering enrollment options in all admission categories.

For any assistance during the online form uploading process, school staff can reach out to designated officials via the provided contact numbers.

Additionally, guidance can be obtained by messaging the official email address at bisemirpurkhas786@gmail.com.

These support channels have been established to facilitate a smooth and efficient enrollment process.

This proactive step aims to streamline the enrollment process and ensure a smooth experience for both students and educational institutions.

APP/hms/378

