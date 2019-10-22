UrduPoint.com
BISE Multan Adopts Austerity Measures

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan adopted different austerity measures to improve services for the students, said Chairperson Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan adopted different austerity measures to improve services for the students, said Chairperson Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr Shahmim said that she had initiated number of steps for austerity measures within last three months after assuming the charge of the office.

"We have transported the question papers to BISE Lahore through truck this time, while two or three board vehicles and six staffers did the same job in past and were paid TA/DA for it. We reduced the total expenditure and saved Rs30,000", she claimed.

Likewise, the board has started printing answer books for next year examinations of SSC and HSSC right now instead of printing it near the examination as it was practice in vogue in previous years, she said and added that they had advertised for sub examiners, head examiner, super checkers etc so that they could be engaged after due process keeping in view their qualification, experience and capabilities.

"I would train the supervisory staff not to disturb rest of students in case they find a problematic candidate during the examination", Dr Shamim maintained.

