BISE Multan announces Inter-II results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Private colleges once again outshone government institutions by grabbing 35 out of 37 positions in the first annual Higher Secondary school Certificate School (HSSC) examination held under the BISE.

The board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) announced the results in a prize distribution ceremony held at Jubilee Hall here on Wednesday.

MPA Salman Naeem, Commissioner and Chairperson BISE Marryam Khan along with Secretary Khurram Shahzad, and Controller of Examinations Hamid Saeed distributed prizes and cash awards

among toppers.

According to statistical data, as many as 79489 students appeared in the exam while 50490 got through registering a pass per centage of 65.52.

Exactly 26 unfair means cases (UMCs) were registered whereas 24 have been decided so far wherein students were punished.

Wajeeha Afzal, Arfa Batool and Zarlish Fatima shared the first position with 1158 marks while Ali Ahrar secured the second position with 1154 marks, and Faseeha Ur Rehman clinched third position with 1153 marks.

Wajeeha Afzal (Roll no 521584) from Punjab College for Girls, Canal Wala Bangal, Burewala obtained 1158 marks in the science group. Arfa Batool (Roll No. 505708) from Punjab College for Girls, Mailsi also bagged Ist first position with 1158 marks along with Zarlish Fatima (Roll no 510171) who shared the Ist position with 1158 marks.

Ali Ahrar from Muslim College of Science and Commerce Multan (Roll no 529124) secured the second position in the science group with 1154 marks while .

Faseeh ur Rehman of Punjab College for Boys Multan (Roll No. 506060) secured the third position with 1153 marks.

In Pre Engineering group (Boys) M, Hamza Kashif (Roll No.543275) from Kips College Khanewal secured the first position with 1147 marks. Two male students students shared the second position with 1145 marks: M Hashir Attiq Khan (Roll No. 543779) from Kips College Khanewal and Muhammad Zeshan (Roll No. 544934) from Kips College for Boys Multan. Third position went to Ch Awais Iftikhar ( Roll no 541038) from Punjab College for Boys Multan with 1140 marks.

In the Pre Engineering group ( Girls) Saleha Sajid (Roll No.541736) from Kips College for Girls multan clinched ovrer all first position with 1150 marks in it. Two female students shared the second position with 1140 marks: Javaria Husnain (Roll No. 542349) from Govt Associte College for Women Multan and Zara Bilal (Roll No. 545293) from Muslim College of Science ,Multan. Third position went to Musfirah Zainab (Roll no 541539) from Allama Iqbal Girls Higher Secondary School Shujabad.

Adressing the ceremony, PML-N MPA Salman Naeem congratulated the position holders, their parents and teachers.

He shed light on Punjab govt priorities, including health and education and role being played

by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Secretary BISE Khurram Shahzad also spoke.

A large number of parents, teachers and education institutes heads were also present.