BISE Multan declares SSC second annual results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Tuesday announced the result of second annual Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2022 showing over all 33.89 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 11635 candidates appeared in the examination while 3943 got through registering a pass percentage of 33.89pc. Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, BISE Controller Examination, M. Hamid Bhatti said that candidates could apply for rechecking of papers by December 28, if they were not satisfied with their results.