BISE Multan, DG Khan announce first year results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Tuesday declared the results of first annual examination 2024 part-I registering a pass percentage of 55.06.

Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan who is holding charge of Chairman BISE, along with Controller Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti announced the result online by pushing a button at BISE.

Statistical data shows that a total of 68,674 appeared in the exam while 37,814 got through.

Likewise BISE DG Khan also announced the first year result today with a success rate of 64.21pc.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tahir Amin, representing the Chairman of the Education Board, clicked to publish the results online.

Present on the occasion were Examination Controller Muzaffar Hussain, Board Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, ACG Fahad Noor, IT Technician Ahmad Ali Qureshi, and others.

Tahir Amin stated that a total of 50,374 students appeared for the Intermediate Part First exam, out of which 32,344 passed, resulting in an overall success rate of 64.

21 pc . He mentioned that 30,884 regular and 1,460 private candidates passed. The success rate among regular candidates was 65.23 pc , while it was 48.23pc for private candidates.

Continuing the tradition, girls outperformed boys this year, with a success rate of 71.35 pc for girls compared to 57.29pc for boys. In terms of district performance in the Intermediate Part First first annual examination, Muzaffargarh ranked first with 69.59 pc, followed by Kot Addu with 67.96 pc in second place, and Liaquat with 66.47 pc in third. Dera Ghazi Khan stood fourth with 57.44 pc and Rajanpur fifth with 56.24 pc.

Controller Examination Muzaffar Hussain noted that under the directives of the Commissioner and Chairman, his team made full use of their capabilities to ensure a highly transparent examination process, working day and night from the preparation of results to their announcement.