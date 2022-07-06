BISE Multan revises Intermediate exams schedule due to Eid, By-Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) revised schedule of Intermediate (Part-I) exams due to Eid ul Azha and by-elections.

According to notification, the papers, History of Pakistan, History of islam, Chemistry and Geography will be held on July 29,2022.

Earlier, these were scheduled on July 8. Civics and business Mathematics and Philosophy will be held on July 27,2022, instead of July 16. Similarly, papers of English will be held on July 28, instead of July 18.