BISE Multan To Commence Annual Exams From March Next Year: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

BISE Multan to commence annual exams from March next year: Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan will start conducting annual exams from March next year for better scheduling and keeping in view the weather intestines.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim announced this while holding a news conference here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Controller Examination, M. Hamid Saeed Bhatti and Secretary Khurram Quraishi, he informed that the board administration had always tried their level best to make the best arrangements for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams adding that no private educational organization staffer was engaged for it unlike other BISEs.

The Chairman highlighted a number of initiatives taken this year to make the examination process more transparent including water marking on papers and confiscation of digital watch from candidates during frisking from a centre.

Qasim stated that dates of declaration of SSC and HSSC results would be announced soon after the meeting of Controllers of examinations of all boards of Punjab.

Replying to a question, he dispelled the impression of paper leakage at a Multan centre during the exam adding that it was misquoted by a section of media.

Answering another question, he disclosed that they had asked the schools and colleges to use generators in case of power failure for which the Board would pay them so that candidates might not suffer during exam.

To yet another question, the Chairman BISE said that online verification of degrees and certificates had begun from today and now students would get the facility at their doorstep now.

He briefed about the number of centres, monitoring rooms, supervisory staff and other steps being carried out by the BISE for the exams.

