BISE Nawabshah Announces Date For Submission Of Exam Forms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Controller Examinations Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that intending candidates appearing to improve their result in HSc Part1 and HSc 2 annual examination 2020 in different subjects can submit their forms without late of Rs.3000 in board affiliated during previous examinations.

The announcement said that the forms after expiry of date could be submitted from March 23 to March 31, 2021 with late fee of Rs 5000.

It said that the candidates of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze affiliated with the Board and promoted without appearing at examination due to Corona Pandemic are provided a chance to appear in additional subjects.

The option given by board to candidates can change their group with Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Computer as additional subjects, for which challan of Rs 3000 shall be submitted with documents without late fee up to February 17, 2021 and with Rs 5000 as late fee up to March 31, 2021.

The announcement said that in order to improve their result the candidates shall submit challan of Rs 3100 by February 26, 2021 as last date as per directives of the board.

Pakistan

