BISE Nawabshah Announces Date For Submission Of Enrollment Forms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of enrollment forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Jabbar Arain has announced the last date for online submission of enrollment forms for SSC Part-l 9th class candidates for the academic year 2024-2025.

October 11, is the last date for submission of enrollment forms for students enrolled in government and private educational institutions in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts.

According to the notification, the enrollment fee for students in government educational institutions has been waived by the Government of Sindh. However, the enrollment fee for regular candidates in private educational institutions is Rs 1000, and for private candidates, it is Rs 2100.

As per the notification, after the scheduled date, online enrollment can be done with an additional fee of Rs 500 from October 14-25.

