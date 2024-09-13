BISE Nawabshah Announces Date For Submission Of Enrollment Forms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Secretary Secondary and Higher Secondary education board, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Jabbar Arain, has announced the last date for online submission of enrollment forms for SSC Part l (9th class) candidates for the academic year 2024-2025.
He said October 11, 2024, is the last date for submission of enrollment form for students enrolled in government and private educational institutions in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts.
According to the notification, the enrollment fee for students in government educational institutions has been waived by the Government of Sindh. However, the enrollment fee for regular candidates in private educational institutions is Rs.1000, and for private candidates, it is Rs. 2000.
After the scheduled date, online enrollment can be done with an additional fee of Rs. 500 from October 14 to 25.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held1 minute ago
-
Additional Session Judge rejects bail application of Karsaz accident accused in drug case11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to approach fed govt to ban Gujo-Bulo fishing net21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's inclusion in top tiers of Global Cybersecurity Index good news for IT industry: Shaza Fat ..31 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to religious services of Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A)31 minutes ago
-
DPO police pledges support for Ghazian welfare31 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts anti-smog/dengue activities in city areas31 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 83 percent population unable to afford nutritious diet, 5 percent lack minimum energy i ..41 minutes ago
-
ESD to provide all possible support to Rescue 1122 AJ&K41 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews arrangements for Eid Milad41 minutes ago
-
PE gas pipelines installed to replace corroded supply line: Musadik41 minutes ago