BISE Nawabshah Announces Date For Submission Of Enrollment Forms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Secretary Secondary and Higher Secondary education board, Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Jabbar Arain, has announced the last date for online submission of enrollment forms for SSC Part l (9th class) candidates for the academic year 2024-2025.

He said October 11, 2024, is the last date for submission of enrollment form for students enrolled in government and private educational institutions in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts.

According to the notification, the enrollment fee for students in government educational institutions has been waived by the Government of Sindh. However, the enrollment fee for regular candidates in private educational institutions is Rs.1000, and for private candidates, it is Rs. 2000.

After the scheduled date, online enrollment can be done with an additional fee of Rs. 500 from October 14 to 25.

