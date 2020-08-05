UrduPoint.com
BISE Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:49 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was also observed at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was also observed at the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad, here on Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir siege, BISE Chairpersons Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheed said that India had been committing barbarism in Kashmir valley where not only common people but also children were being slaughtered by Indian forces and Indian goons.

She said that Kashmiris people were living in a big prison after the military siege. She said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and the nation would not let India occupy it illegally.

Later, a walk was also arranged to express solidarity with Kashmir people. The BISE chairperson led the walk in which a large number of employees participated.

