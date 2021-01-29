UrduPoint.com
BISE Once Again Revises SSC Admission Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) once again issued revised fee schedule for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Examination here on Friday.

A handout of the BISE issued said the decision has been taken on recommendations of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by from Feb 16, 2021 with double fee by Feb 26 and with triple fee by March 3 this year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before 10 days of commencement of exams through online system, it concludes.

