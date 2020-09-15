UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Peshawar Sets Up Control Room For SSC, HSSC Special Examination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

BISE Peshawar sets up control room for SSC, HSSC special examination

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar is setting up a control room for facilitation of students, parents and public at large for SSC and HSSC Special Examination 2020 to be held from September 22 to October 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar is setting up a control room for facilitation of students, parents and public at large for SSC and HSSC Special Examination 2020 to be held from September 22 to October 10.

The Control Room would facilitate all concerned from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during examination, said an official release of BISE. The control room would be manned by two staff members to be available at phone numbers. Complaint Cell No 091-9221404, email address "complaints@bisep.com.pk ,Controller Office No 091-9222170, SSC Secrecy No 091-9222072, Fax No 9222245, 9222037 and 9222143.

The board has established examination centers for SSC, HSSC Special Examination 2020 at Lady Grifth Government Girls Higher Secondary school Peshawar Oriental, Government Shaheed Hasnain Sharif HSS No.1 Peshawar City Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Usama Tahir Awan High School Nanak Pura Peshawar for boys, Central Jail Peshawar Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Hussain Centennial Model High School, No.

4 Peshawar Cantt Oriental for boys, Government High School Badaber Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Muhammad Daud High School Mathra Peshawar for boys, University Public School Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary School NO.01 Jamrud (Combine), Government High School Garhi Hameed Gul Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Hari Chand Charsadda for boys, Government High School No. 1 Tangi Charsadda, (Combine), Government Shaheed Saif Ullah Durrani Higher Secondary School Shabqadar Fort Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Ghallani Mohmand (Combine) , Government Centennial Model High School Chitral Oriental (Combine) and Government High School Booni Chitral (Combine).

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Jail Charsadda Chitral Tangi Jamrud BISE September October HSSC 2020 Afridi All From Government P

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

9 minutes ago

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

39 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Culture Chairperson meets with key players i ..

54 minutes ago

ADQ launch of Union71 to introduce faster, more ac ..

54 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case he ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.