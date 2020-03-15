UrduPoint.com
BISE Pindi May Compensate Students For SSC Maths' Flawed Paper

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

BISE Pindi may compensate students for SSC Maths' flawed paper

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has hinted to give compensatory marks to those 10th grade students who have attempted the erroneous questions given in the science group Maths papers.

The Mathematics paper, conducted by the RBISE on March 2 in morning and evening sessions, contained some mistakes which have been verified by the relevant department, said Controller of Examination Malik Mohsin.

Talking to APP, he said the issue was taken up by the department concerned after some section of media pointed out mistakes in the board's Mathematics question papers.

He said the department had decided to form an inquiry committee which would comprise of the subject specialists. The final decision regarding compensatory marks would be taken by the committee after evaluating the mistakes in papers.

The Controller exam also pledged to take action against those responsible for this lapse to avoid embarrassment in the future.

According to the rules, compensatory marks could only be granted to those students who have attempted the faulty questions, he said while responding to a query.

Parents, however, rejecting his stance said considering only those for additional marks who had attempted the question was irrational as it may benefit incompetents, who could not understand a big mistake and still chosen it. "Every appearing student who attempted paper must be accommodated" parents unanimously stressed.

"The board must accommodate those students who did not choose the fallacious questions due to carelessness of the officials concerned," said Zobia Pervaiz, mother of a student who could not take up an unattemptable question.

She said it could cost students a place in college as every single mark was counted in the merit list at quality institutions for higher classes' admission".

Zobia Pervaiz urged to facilitate each and every student of science group as it was not their mistake. "I am astonished how a question paper can carry such big mistakes when it gets through many expert hands, involved in the entire process of its preparation." Shazia Arshad, mother of another student, also shared her concerns and said normally students were given choice to attempt any three questions out of five in subjective part of the Mathematics' paper but one fallacious question minimized their choice costing students to lose eight marks in the paper.

"The limited choice in papers left students confused and affected their overall attempt against which compensatory marks should be given to them," demanded another mother, Saba Hameed.

She said: "her son is very sensitive and fights for every single mark but BISER' s this blunder has badly affected his preparation for remaining papers".

It may be mentioned here that questions in both the sessions carried technical mistakes as an equation in morning session Question-7 Part 'A' mentioned B compliment that should have been only B. Whereas Question-6 of Part-a contained a flawed question having sign of 'theta' in place of '8'.

