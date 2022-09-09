UrduPoint.com

BISE Plans HSSC Timely Marking

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BISE plans HSSC timely marking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The marking for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-I examination under BISE will be concluded well in-time just like SSC and part-II exams.

A meeting under chairmanship of Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim was ordained on Friday in this connection.

A spokesperson for board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) informed that a meeting of education officers was held here which was attended by Secretary, Khurram Qureshi, Controller Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti, Director Colleges, Dr Farid Sharif and other officers of the education dept.

He informed that Chairamn BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim thanked the participants of the meeting for extending full support in this connection.

The meeting decided to work with more close liaison for completion of HSSC marking part-I, he concluded.

Related Topics

Education BISE HSSC

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

32 minutes ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

38 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

5 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.