BISE plans HSSC timely marking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The marking for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-I examination under BISE will be concluded well in-time just like SSC and part-II exams.

A meeting under chairmanship of Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim was ordained on Friday in this connection.

A spokesperson for board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) informed that a meeting of education officers was held here which was attended by Secretary, Khurram Qureshi, Controller Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti, Director Colleges, Dr Farid Sharif and other officers of the education dept.

He informed that Chairamn BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim thanked the participants of the meeting for extending full support in this connection.

The meeting decided to work with more close liaison for completion of HSSC marking part-I, he concluded.